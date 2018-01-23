By Richard Duggal

“A coach is someone who tells you what you don’t want to hear… and has you see what you don’t want to see… so you can become the person you’ve always known you can become.” – Tom Landry, Hall of Fame coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

Pretending to be a seller, I interrupted an agent yesterday as he was walking through the kitchen by asking him, “Why should I choose you?”

He was surprised, but I was teaching him to be ready anytime, anywhere!

Last year had lots of highs and some lows, yet a lot of agents had their best year ever. The question is, was your increase in business because of the market or was it because of your skills? If the market went up 20 per cent but your sales went up by 15 per cent, did you really get better?

It’s the beginning of the year, a good time to take inventory of your skills and make a plan to improve your ability.

Rate yourself 1-10 in the following areas, and then set a goal for your improved number by mid-year:

Time management Prospecting Past clients Centre of Influence Pre-qualifying Lead follow-up Listing presentation Pricing property Handling objections Closings skills Negotiating

Are you ready for success in 2018? Here’s what to work on: