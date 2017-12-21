Vancouver-based real estate services company McNeill Lalonde & Associates is rebranding their brokerage, TAC Real Estate Corp., to MLA Realty.

The brokerage’s property services include resale, new developments and land assembly, and the firm is licensed for rental property management. Since its inception in 2009, the boutique brokerage has also managed the sales of many pre-sale developments including Burquitlam Capital and Keefer Block.

“Our new brand aligns our entities under MLA Canada as we continue to innovate how the world imagines, creates, consumes and enjoys real estate,” says Ryan Lalonde, president and partner of the firm.

The brokerage has offices in Vancouver’s Westside and Coquitlam communities with over 40 salespeople servicing Greater Vancouver, Squamish and the Fraser Valley Regional Districts.

“MLA Realty is introducing a new look into real estate that includes our interactive website with local market analytics and a remarkable family of Realtors,” says Peter Talbot, managing broker of MLA Realty, who will continue to oversee the brokerage. “Our priority is to ensure a seamless and enjoyable home experience.”