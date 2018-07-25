Sutton Showplace Realty in Chilliwack, B.C. was a sponsor at a golf tournament hosted by the Rotary Club of Chilliwack Fraser, which raised more than $14,500 for the pediatrics unit at Chilliwack General Hospital and other charities. Crystal De Jager helped to organize the tournament and sponsored a putting contest with her colleagues from the brokerage.

“The event went great and we had super weather,” says De Jager, who spent much of the day volunteering at the putting green. “It was a lot of fun and apparently it was quite difficult,” she says with a laugh. “Only two people made a hole-in-one putt.”

In addition to contributing to the pediatrics unit of the local hospital, this Rotary club recently announced their support of four grassroots programs: the B.C. Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation; Abbotsford Restorative Justice (to enhance restorative mentoring for at-risk youth); L.I.F.E. Recovery, residential housing for at-risk women; and JOSHUA House, an organization that houses men in need.