The team at Sutton – Showplace Realty in Chilliwack, B.C. served 144 hotdogs at a barbecue recently as they raised $1,284 for the Red Cross to assist victims of the B.C. wildfires.

“One lady stopped by our table and it turned out she was a resident of Williams Lake (an area devastated by fire),” says Amber Siemens, office receptionist at the brokerage. “She told us her family has a farm up there and, when a neighbouring town received evacuation orders, they took in someone else’s horses. Once the evacuation order was issued for Williams Lake, they had to transport them all to another safe zone. The problem was that they only had a two-horse trailer and seven horses to move.

“She spent hours making multiple trips to relocate the horses. It is wonderful to see how people pull together. This woman and her family are staying at her mother’s house in Chilliwack until it’s safe to return home. When I offered her a free hot dog combo, she declined and instead handed us a donation…. It was so amazing,” says Siemens.

“It made me proud of the generosity of our fellow British Colombians, as even those who are affected just want to help out. It made me proud of our office, to have such a great turn out of Realtors and admin staff donating their time and money to such a worthy cause.”