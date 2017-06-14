Each month for the past two years, a group from Sutton – Premier Realty has volunteered at the Surrey, B.C. Food Bank. They sort stacks of canned goods during four hour shifts.

“Our office got involved because it’s a very worthy cause,” says associate broker Shirley Whitters, a frequent volunteer. “We remain dedicated to this project because it feels good to know that we are helping people who are struggling to get back on their feet and are in need of some support.”

Typically the brokerage sends a team of 10 people. Shirley says this type of volunteer work is a great team-builder for the office and one she highly recommends to other businesses and social groups.

Sutton – Premier Realty also holds multiple fundraisers throughout the year for the Surrey Christmas Bureau.