For the 10th consecutive year, Sutton – Premier Realty and TD Canada Trust hosted a baseball tournament in Surrey, B.C. that brings together real estate industry professionals to enjoy a day of sport and socializing with a charitable component.

“Every year, this event keeps getting bigger and better,” says broker Larry Anderson. “We had another great turnout with 12 teams made up of Realtors and brokers from offices throughout the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board.”

The winners in the “A” division were the Re/Max Sabre, while the “B” division champions were HomeLife Benchmark Cloverdale.

“Major real estate deals and financial transactions took a back seat, as teams of professionals hung up their heels or ties for a day,” says Anderson. “We competed for slow-pitch bragging rights, but really, the tournament was about getting to know each other in a different setting. We look forward to hosting it again next summer.”

This Sutton office is active in the community, contributing to the food bank and a local elementary school as well as raising thousands of dollars each year to provide food and gifts for low-income families registered with the Surrey Christmas Bureau.