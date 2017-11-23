Sutton – Premier Realty in Surrey, B.C. has set a goal of providing 990 balls for the 990 teenagers currently registered with the Surrey Christmas Bureau.

“Last year, it was brought to our attention that out of 4,000 kids who rely on the Surrey Christmas Bureau, 900 teenagers were left without gifts,” says Sadaf Baig, managing broker. “No child should be overlooked on Christmas, so this year, keeping in mind how important active play is for children of all ages, we have vowed to bring on the balls!”

The brokerage is asking Sutton members across Canada to donate balls to Christmas charities. Closer to home, they ask for assistance from all realty companies in the Lower Mainland (not just Sutton offices) to reach the goal. “We would love to have every donor meet us at the Surrey Christmas Bureau to drop off at same time and make it an event,” says Baig.

The deadline to finalize donations is the end of November.

During the past several years, Sutton – Premier Realty has raised more than $30,000 to provide food, toys and other gifts to lower income people. Last year, the brokerage delivered holiday joy to 15 families including 25 children.