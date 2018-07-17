Sutton – Premier Realty recently hosted its second annual Comedy Night Fundraiser, generating $2,100 to assist local children and families in Surrey, B.C. It was used for projects including food and toy hampers for the Surrey Christmas Bureau, Superstore gift cards for select students at Harold Bishop Elementary and the team’s own “Bring on the Balls” campaign to encourage donations of sports balls for teenagers, who are often overlooked during holiday gift giving.

Approximately 90 people enjoyed the show. “Great evening with lots of laughter and smiles all around!” says broker Larry Anderson.

Volunteers from Sutton – Premier Realty handled ticket sales, greeted guests and sold lottery tickets to raise extra money.