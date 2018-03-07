From baby clothes, Lego sets and scooters to Vancouver Canucks tickets and curling irons, Santa had an enormous shopping list for the Surrey, B.C. Christmas Bureau. More than 2,000 families including over 4,000 children relied on this holiday charity to make the season bright. Among the many individuals and businesses who stepped up to help families in need was Sutton – Premier Realty.

“I am so proud of our team,” says Larry Anderson, broker/owner. “This year we were able to sponsor 13 families through the Surrey Christmas Bureau, including 14 adults and 24 kids, helping to make their Christmas special.”

The salespeople, brokers and staff fundraised and made personal donations totalling $4,800 to purchase toys, gifts and holiday meals. During the past decade, this team has donated more than $35,000. In addition, they recently delivered 260 sports balls (worth approximately $1,800) to the Surrey Christmas Bureau when they discovered that teenagers are often forgotten in the annual gift-giving. The balls provide countless hours of fun and fitness.

The office also provided $500 worth of Superstore gift cards to Harold Bishop Elementary to be distributed to families that require assistance.