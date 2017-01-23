Sutton Premier Realty assists local families in need

The team at Sutton Premier Realty in Surrey, B.C. sponsored 15 families, including 25 children, to provide personalized gifts to put under the tree and enough food for three meals on Christmas Day. Assisting local families in need has become a holiday tradition at the office.

The team raised $5,300 through poker nights, lottery ticket sales at a baseball tournament and other fundraisers. Over the past six years, they have raised more than $30,000 in their quest to deliver holiday joy. Each of the 15 families received about $350 each worth of gifts and food.

Hundreds of local, low-income families register with the Surrey Christmas Bureau. In the weeks before Christmas, they are assigned to sponsors. The sponsors, including Sutton Premier Realty staff and salespeople, then contact the parents about their food preferences and the children’s wish lists.

The volunteers donate their time to plan, shop and deliver hampers.