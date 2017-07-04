With a team of 16 Realtors and friends, Sutton Group – West Coast Realty in White Rock, B.C. raised $4,070 for Hike for Hospice recently, while providing 150 goody bags for fellow participants. There was a great turnout for this year’s event. The sun was shining and the participants were thrilled to be raising money and awareness for a worthy cause.

This was the first time the brokerage participated in the Hike for Hospice 5-km charity hike along Crescent Beach in White Rock, but it won’t be the last, says sales rep Edie Takahashi, who spearheaded the event for her office.

“As Realtors, we are so blessed to be able to do the work that we do in our community,” she says. “Hospice touches all of us and is run mainly by volunteers. We wanted to show that we recognize the hard work that they do and are so thankful for all of their heartfelt efforts.”