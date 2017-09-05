It was a heart-pumping, traffic-stopping ride when Sutton Group – West Coast Realty’s 29-person Sutton Lister team, which included 10 salespeople, two conveyancers, friends and family, hopped on a Big Bike and rode through downtown Victoria to raise funds and awareness for the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. One of the organizers, Jenny Lu, says they raised $1,178 for the charity and had an incredible time.

“It had been raining on and off all day and I was a little concerned about the turnout, but I was ecstatic that no one cancelled,” says Lu. “I’m especially thankful to our friends and family who were able to help us fill the Big Bike.”

Lu says she “finagled” fellow salespeople Paul McDonald and Christine Simcoe as co-organizers.

“It was a great two-km ride around downtown Victoria. With our noise makers and singing, we attracted a lot of attention – hopefully it got people thinking about the charity. Everyone had a fantastic time and we’re already talking about next year.”

The Heart and Stroke Foundation’s Big Bike 2017 in Victoria lasted for two days and raised $38,001 to help fund research and supply automated external defibrillators.