Sometimes life surprises us with bumps or potholes on our journey, says Blair Armstrong, broker of record at Sutton Group – Summit in Mississauga, Ont.

His real estate receptionist concierge, Manuela ‘Manny’ Farrell was recently told that a cancerous lump that was removed had tested positive for a protein called human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which promotes the growth of cancer cells and requires aggressive treatment. HER2 appears in only 20 per cent of cases. She commenced chemotherapy, affecting her ability to work and support herself and her family. Armstrong is sharing her story in hopes that people will help in any way, large or small.

“The financial burden on persons affected by cancer treatment can be scary and incredibly difficult. There will be unexpected expenses and costs not covered by OHIP,” he says. “Contributions will give Manny the financial peace of mind she needs while she undergoes treatment. Please visit the GoFundMe page and share with others.

“To know Manny is to love her. Our entire Sutton Summit family is rallying together to encourage, support and help Manuela with her journey towards restoring good health. A huge thank you for your support. I look forward to celebrating together when all is done, and we’ve succeeded in kicking this cancer in the ass!”