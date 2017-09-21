The team at Sutton Group – Signature Realty in Mississauga, Ont. raised $3,000 to purchase a playground, then constructed it from the ground up in the backyard of a sick, two-year-old boy named Jonah. He suffers from L1CAM Syndrome, a genetic condition that causes an accumulation of fluid in the brain, muscle stiffness and other challenging symptoms.

“Jonah is the sweetest little boy ever and just the look on his face when we presented him and his two sisters with the playground was priceless,” says Valerie Fleck, office administrator and one of the 30 playground builders from the brokerage.

Their project was arranged through Million Dollar Smiles (www.milliondollarsmiles.ca), a non-profit organization that matches children and donors to provide playgrounds, teddy bears and more.