Sutton Group Select Realty helps London’s most vulnerable residents

The team at Sutton Group Select Realty has been busy helping London, Ont.’s most vulnerable citizens. For the past year, volunteers dubbed Sutton – Select Secret Service have brought warm clothing, toys and food to children in need and assisted countless adults requiring emergency assistance, food and shelter.

“As a means to maximize donations, Sutton Group – Select Realty, one of the major sponsors of the London English Football Club, recently partnered with the club,” says co-owner Karen Sworik. “We collected warm clothing for Mission Services of London’s winter wear drive. By combining our efforts, we substantially increased our donations.”

Last year, the Secret Service team participated in the Mission’s Warm Hands-Warm Hearts outreach program for children. The team has also assisted the Women’s Community House of London, which provides emergency services to abused women and their children.

The brokerage also held a holiday food and toy drive for the Salvation Army.