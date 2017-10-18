Sutton Group – Quantum Realty in Oakville, Ont. recently partnered in the Oakville Galleries’ Cocina, a Dinner in Gairloch Gardens event. Guests dined at long tables set among the 15,000 blossoms of Gairloch Gardens and enjoyed a lavish, six-course meal prepared by chefs Grant van Gameren and Chris Brown. The meal featured locally grown and raised food paired with wines from Niagara’s Vineland Estates.

For the fourth year in a row, broker of record Tina Gardin contributed $2,500 to become a presenting partner. Proceeds fund accessible, quality educational and artistic programming.

“It is an amazing and unique event,” says Gardin. “Jamie Kennedy was the chef last year and Massimo before him. The stars and the sounds of the water of Lake Ontario as well as the spectacular blossoms surround the diners. There are also great wines and an auction, which helps to support the Oakville Gallery, children’s programs and more.”