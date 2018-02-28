A lucky couple recently collected a $25,000 grand prize in a contest held by Sutton Group -Quantum Realty in Oakville, Ont. Broker of record Tina Gardin drew the names of the winners, Lucy Anh Tuyet Le and Shara Hap. There were also four recipients of $2,500 each in every quarter in 2017.

The grand prize-winning couple are both first-time homebuyers. They were entered into the draw when they purchased a home with the expertise of sales rep Tessa Rojas.

“I’m very happy for my clients,” says Rojas. “The money will definitely go a long way towards helping them with their finances.”

Winner Anh Tuyet Le says, “We shared some of the money with our family and the rest is going into savings and a rainy-day fund. We might do a vacation, but we’re definitely spending the money as if it’s our own hard-earned money.”

The contest was open to any client who bought or sold a property with the office in 2017 and who met certain terms and conditions. The contest excluded estate sales, corporations, commercial sales and leases. Last year the brokerage gave away a new Fiat in a similar draw for its 2016 clients.