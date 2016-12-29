Sutton Group – Professional Realty in Halifax was among the top fundraisers in Nova Scotia’s Biggest Potluck. In late October, people across Nova Scotia hosted potluck meals and were asked to remember those less fortunate. Monetary and food donations were collected for Feed Nova Scotia, a non-profit organization that distributed 1.8 million kilograms of food to 43,682 food bank users in 2015.

“Our office jumped on board with this event and quickly raised $1,300,” says Jennifer Morrison, managing associate broker. “The ‘cost’ to attend was one dish to share at the potluck plus either a monetary or food donation for Feed Nova Scotia. It was a huge success. We were one of the top fundraisers! In addition to the cash, we collected 65 kilograms of nutritious, non-perishable food.”

The donations from this Sutton office contributed to the provincewide event total of $20,175 for Feed Nova Scotia.