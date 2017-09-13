The Sutton Group – Preferred 26th Annual Golf Tournament raised $11,714.50 for Ronald McDonald House of Southwestern Ontario (RMH). The charity provides a home away from home for the families of seriously ill children. Since 2015, Sutton Group – Preferred has raised $24,158.

In addition to the golf tournament fundraising, Sutton Group – Preferred Realty team members cook meals for the families at RMH monthly. They began this tradition three years ago and are booked to prepare meals until the end of 2018.