The less fortunate in the Vernon, B.C. region will be a little warmer this winter thanks to Sutton Group – Lakefront Realty’s Warm and Fuzzy Shelter Collection. The drive was created by broker Tamara Cinnamon and her team in response to a dire need in the community. Each winter the homeless, the working poor and those who rely on supportive services and shelters often lack adequate gloves, hats, coats, blankets or sleeping bags.

“We’ve had some wonderful donations come in,” says Debbie Steenkamp, a long-term sales associate at the brokerage. “We had a grandma who made children’s hats and mittens in different sizes and different colours. It’s very heart-warming to do this every year.”

All donations are delivered to the John Howard Society of British Columbia, which has operated in the central and south Okanagan for more than 60 years. This non-profit organization offers a range of services including affordable and supportive housing and employment programs.

Clients, friends and the public took the opportunity to drop off warm blankets and clothing for the collection. “For anyone who missed the official drop-off date, you are still welcome to bring donations to the office at 2749 – 30th St. in Vernon,” says Steenkamp.