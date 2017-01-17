The second annual North Okanagan First Responders Tribute Night in Vernon, B.C. attracted 2,600 people, including more than 500 first responders and their families, for a B.C. Hockey League game between the Vernon Vipers and the Penticton Vees. The event was free for police, firefighters, ambulance attendants, search and rescue personnel and emergency roadside assistance providers.

Sutton Group Lakefront Realty provided meeting space for planners and volunteers for the event.

“The Sutton Realtors were the backbone of the organizing committee,” says Beth Marks, who served as chairperson. The team also sold 50/50 draw tickets during the game so that the firefighters, who usually sell tickets, could enjoy the game. Chris Kulak of the Vernon Fire Department reports that 50/50 proceeds were more than double the usual amount. The recipient charity was Muscular Dystrophy Canada.