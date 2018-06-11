When a “jersey day” was held across Canada to honour the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, sales associates and staff at Sutton Group – Lakefront Realty in Vernon, B.C. decided to hold an impromptu ball hockey game in the parking lot.

They set up nets, put up signs and invited the public to participate.

“We are doing this for national Jersey Day in support of the Humboldt Broncos and their families following the tragedy,” sales rep Dave Forai said to local media. “It’s to support the Humboldt families.”