For the past 14 summers, avid golfers and the real estate community in Barrie, Ont. have looked forward to the tournament hosted by Sutton Group – Incentive Realty. Recently broker of record Bill Kindou and his wife and office administrator Michelle hosted 65 players at the Innisbrook golf course. The event raised more than $1,000 for a local shelter, which provides confidential, emergency services to women and their children.

“We turned a fun golf day into giving back to our community,” says Michelle. “We are grateful to the golfers, sponsors, volunteers, agents and friends who made this event a success. Audi offered a spectacular hole-in-one prize: a free one-year lease on one of their top models. Sadly, there was no winner.

Since 2003, Kindou and his team have organized numerous golf tournaments, barbecues and other charitable events, raising more than $50,000 for the cancer care centre at Barrie’s Royal Victoria Hospital and other charities.