Sutton Group – Heritage Realty in Ajax, Ont. recently gave four students a total of $5,000 through the Sutton Heritage Scholarship Fund. The fund was created with personal contributions of broker of record Rosalind Menary and her husband Ron, as well as their team of salespeople who donate a portion of their commissions.

“This is our second year awarding scholarships to local students and we are so thrilled to be able to assist these bright, young men and women in achieving their goals,” says Rosalind.

The $2,000 recipient, Jordyn Schisler, will attend Mount Alison in New Brunswick to study psychology in hopes of working with children who have mental health issues. There are three $1,000 recipients. Dua Alam will attend McMaster University and plans to pursue civil engineering. Amy Kaustinen will attend Queen’s University to earn her Bachelor of Commerce, while Joshua Saghie will study law in the U.K.