Sutton Group – First Choice Realty in Stratford, Ont. recently supported two local events that warmed people’s spirits on cold winter days. First was Stratford Winterfest, a family-friendly event featuring ice block forts, a petting zoo, a bouncy castle playground, an ice sculpture competition and high-performance snowmobile stunts. The other was the Heartburn Day – Chili Cook-Off in support of the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Volunteers from the office helped to keep the culinary tradition bubbling along.

Sales rep Stephanie Theodoropoulos says, “Businesses, restaurants and service clubs all come together to see who can make the best chili. Hundreds of locals come out to taste and vote for the best while they shop the silent auction table, listen to live music and chat with friends. Sutton Group – First Choice Realty is a major sponsor of the event and we volunteer selling tickets and taking donations at the door. The event raised over $30,000.”

In 2017, the office raised $6,102 for the Stratford Perth Hospice Project through a silent auction, dinner and an office contribution.