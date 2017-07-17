Sutton Group – First Choice Realty in Stratford, Ont. recently raised $6,102 for the Stratford Perth Hospice Project. The brokerage held an auction on its Facebook page to get donations from individuals and local businesses. It was followed by a booster dinner at a local restaurant. Sutton Group – First Choice Realty made a matching contribution to the funds raised at the dinner.

“We know so many clients and family members going through sickness and we would just love to see a hospice right here in our city to help,” broker of record Kim Graham told the Stratford Beacon Herald.

Office administrator Amie Reid offered to take the lead on creating the Facebook auction. She experimented with an online-auction app, then opted for a photo album with comments enabled to allow people to place bids.

Donated auction items included Pizza for a Year at Boston Pizza, a custom crate table, a handmade wooden bowl, artwork, a spring wreath, a massage, Taste & Tour at Black Swan Brewing Co., an On Stage Dance Birthday Party and Princess Party, gift baskets, clothing, gift cards to local restaurants and more. All auction proceeds were donated to the hospice project.