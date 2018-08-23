The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear the Toronto Real Estate Board’s appeal of the decision to uphold the Competition Tribunal’s ruling that the board, by not including sold and other data in its virtual office website (VOW) feed, had engaged in anti-competitive acts.
The decision means that the tribunal’s order of June 2016 stands. TREB must provide VOW feeds with all of the “disputed data”, which includes “archived data, with respect to sold and pending sold homes, withdrawn, expired, suspended or terminated listings and offers of commission to brokers who represent the successful home purchaser,” according to the order.
The board can “not preclude or restrict its members’ use of the information in the VOW Data Feed on any device (including but not restricted to computers, tablets or smartphones), but TREB may limit members’ use to being directly related to the business of providing residential real estate brokerage services.”
Some brokerages say they will begin providing the information to clients immediately.
“The Toronto Real Estate Board respects the Supreme Court of Canada’s decision to not grant leave to hear TREB’s appeal,” says TREB CEO John DiMichele in a statement. “The order of the tribunal will come into effect in 60 days time, unless it is modified. As noted by the Supreme Court of Canada, of the approximately 600 leave applications submitted to the court each year, only about 80 are granted. The possibility of succeeding in getting an appeal heard is in general remote. The court’s role is not to correct errors that may have been made in the courts below. Rather it grants leave only where its decision is likely to have an impact on society as a whole.
“TREB believes personal financial information of home buyers and sellers must continue to be safely used and disclosed in a manner that respects privacy interests and will be studying the required next steps to ensure such information will be protected in compliance with the tribunal order once that comes into effect,” says DiMichele.
TREB has consistently argued that releasing the information violates client’s privacy rights and its own copyright of the information. But the Competition Bureau maintained that the board wanted to control the information available, to the detriment of brokerages that wanted to explore innovative business models and provide more data to the public.
“Today’s ruling is a decisive victory for competition, innovation and for consumers. By removing TREB’s anti-competitive restrictions, home buyers and sellers in the GTA will now have greater access to information and innovative real estate services when making one of the most significant financial decisions of their lives,” says Matthew Boswell, interim commissioner of competition, in a statement.
The dispute between TREB and the Competition Bureau dates to 2011.
for some buyers and sellers this will be valuable, for others not so or just not knowing that it is available now. Now our money can be spent on other things at the board that will improve services or improve the our MLS for instance, instead of lawyers to fight a battle that was not to win.
It is funny, privacy stand was a non starter anyway. However, I wonder, can I get access to some other businesse’s website, for example Walmart’s website data, or for how much they sold a product for a month ago, or Bay or any of the businesses. Or as per G Villellla comment above about the car purchase. it’s their private website and private information. Sticking to real estate, can I get the information from a Home Builder’s website or their office as to how much did they sell one particular model to a Buyer A or to anyone last year/last month? I don’t think so!!
IT’S ABOUT TIME! This info is already public at every court registry! Was this ever really about protecting privacy? When a client chooses a realtor, it’s about representation & service, it’s about trust, market knowledge, experience, & negotiating ability…. NOT about sold data but about the analysis of that data!
Glasnost over Privacy
I have a problem with the way the Supreme Court Of Canada operates . If only 80 out of 600 applications are heard by the Supreme Court each year then 520 applications did not receive a full and just hearing . If something that affects Home Owners or would be Home Owners doesn’t represent a topic that affects Society as a whole then I don’t know what does . 80 out of 600 is a lousy record …..if there aren’t enough judges then it’s time to appoint more if we are going to have a just Society there must be Justice and the voices of the people must be heard . When the Supreme Court of Canada operates in this way it gives the appearance of Political interference . Michael B. Reilly, AACI, P. App.
I agree, WPCOM214. This travesty of TREB spending millions of our membership fees without our permission to fight something they could not possibly win is long overdue to be shut down. With Century 21 earlier this week aligning themselves with Zillow, hopefully we’ll see some real positive change with realtors finally have some competitive options to being stuck with the ‘old boy’ organized real estate associations and boards doing as they please with the hard-earned money of realtors. Any realtors whose only skill set is to extract information from an MLS will now go the way of the dinosaur (and Kodak, Enron, typewriters, slide rules, photo film, horse-drawn carriages and the like). Maybe then we’ll finally see some serious improvement in the quality of realtors … and yes, because the Competition Bureau has forced Canadian Organized Real Estate to finally do something about it or otherwise empower Zillow et al to replace CORE by providing a vastly superior online consumer experience.
I have been saying this for some time. Note the public lost lots of privacy when so many photographs are online. What is privacy? Is RECO really protecting the public?
ITs Sad to see goverment Saying they are helping the the public. as in other other statements they have, they have made over the years. they are mainly responsable for the high cost of housing. and .continue to play in a bussiness they donot understand Driving the Real Estate of of reach for younger generation of people..
Thank goodness. I have a condo in Florida love looking up to see what they sold for in my neighbourhood.. Never a problem as the Realtors down there enjoy the public getting the statistics. I am so glad the public can finally get the data. However …. I know TREB … It’s not over till it’s over.
Why develop laws that are unenforceable? What happened to the privacy act?
Monetize the data and sell it then. If your efforts to measure, take photos and organize data related to properties that get accessed by anyone else, then perhaps a small fee is charged and credited back to the board and the realtor who assembled the data.
I can guarantee you some smart app developers will be doing just that.
Time to go exclusive…they are riding us without going what we had to do to get our Mls where it is today millions of dollars. Sales prices can be seen at the Registry Office. Shut down the Mls and open up a new one exclusively. When I buy my next car for $60,000 I want a print out from the dealer of all the previous sale prices before I buy it. This is totally ridiculous.
shafted by gov’t again !! try and get their information ???
Hopefully this will put an end to TREB’s challenge. They have made the Real Estate Brokerage community and Ontario agents in general look bad for way to long.