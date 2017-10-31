Opening the StreetCity Realty brand in Port Dover, Ont., from left: Don Kottick, EVP, Peerage Realty Partners; Costa Poulopoulos, president, StreetCity; Linda Butler; Peter Butler, manager, StreetCity Port Dover; Mary Johnson, VP, StreetCity; and Charles Luke, mayor, Port Dover.
Opening the StreetCity Realty brand in Port Dover, Ont., from left: Don Kottick, EVP, Peerage Realty Partners; Costa Poulopoulos, president, StreetCity; Linda Butler; Peter Butler, manager, StreetCity Port Dover; Mary Johnson, VP, StreetCity; and Charles Luke, mayor, Port Dover.

StreetCity Realty officially launched its branch office in Port Dover, Ont. by hosting a festive open house for the community recently.

The branch is managed by local broker Peter Butler.

Lending a hand to mark the opening, which featured local wine, craft beer, Lake Erie perch and a novel mashed potato bar, was Norfolk County Mayor Charlie Luke. “Norfolk County is one of the fast-growing counties outside of a highly urban area in all of Ontario. The population has grown seven per cent in the last year so the timing is ripe for your entry into this community and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have you.”

StreetCity is a partner of Peerage Realty Partners of Toronto, which provides financial backing and resources for its partner companies.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

At the ribbon cutting ceremony at the StreetCity Kingston branch, from left: sales rep Caterina Salamone; Don Kottick, EVP of Peerage Realty Partners; Gavin Swartzman, CEO of Peerage; Costa Poulopoulos, president of StreetCity; Liza Tallen, manager at StreetCity’s Kingston branch; Mary Johnson, VP of StreetCity; and Kendra Brennan.

0
Costa Poulopoulos and Mary Johnson (Photo by Rachael Little)

0