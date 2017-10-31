StreetCity Realty officially launched its branch office in Port Dover, Ont. by hosting a festive open house for the community recently.

The branch is managed by local broker Peter Butler.

Lending a hand to mark the opening, which featured local wine, craft beer, Lake Erie perch and a novel mashed potato bar, was Norfolk County Mayor Charlie Luke. “Norfolk County is one of the fast-growing counties outside of a highly urban area in all of Ontario. The population has grown seven per cent in the last year so the timing is ripe for your entry into this community and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have you.”

StreetCity is a partner of Peerage Realty Partners of Toronto, which provides financial backing and resources for its partner companies.