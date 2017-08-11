StreetCity Realty officially launched its new branch office in Kingston recently, hosting an open house for the community. Attending the opening were StreetCity President & CEO Costa Poulopoulos and vice president Mary Johnson.

The branch is managed by Liza Tallen. “Local resident and Hollywood star Dan Aykroyd was invited to cut the ribbon, but due to a scheduling conflict he had to send over bottles from his prestigious line of Crystal Head Vodka and Patron Tequila for the celebration,” she says.