At the ribbon cutting ceremony at the StreetCity Kingston branch, from left: sales rep Caterina Salamone; Don Kottick, EVP of Peerage Realty Partners; Gavin Swartzman, CEO of Peerage; Costa Poulopoulos, president of StreetCity; Liza Tallen, manager at StreetCity’s Kingston branch; Mary Johnson, VP of StreetCity; and Kendra Brennan.
StreetCity Realty officially launched its new branch office in Kingston recently, hosting an open house for the community. Attending the opening were StreetCity President & CEO Costa Poulopoulos and vice president Mary Johnson.

The branch is managed by Liza Tallen. “Local resident and Hollywood star Dan Aykroyd was invited to cut the ribbon, but due to a scheduling conflict he had to send over bottles from his prestigious line of Crystal Head Vodka and Patron Tequila for the celebration,” she says.

Costa Poulopoulos and Mary Johnson (Photo by Rachael Little)

StreetCity is renovating the Lemon Pharmacy building in St. Thomas, Ont. for its new brokerage office. (Photo courtesy of Elgin County)

