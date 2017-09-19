Aztec Real Estate of Strathmore, Alta. recently joined the Royal LePage network.

The brokerage was established in 1993 by Keith Garrioch, building on his experience as a developer within the community, which is about 50 km east of Calgary.

Robert Desjardins joined Aztec in 2003 and became a partner two years later. Together, they built a business based on a “clients first” philosophy.

“With a myriad of Royal LePage tools and services at our fingertips, it’s a win-win for our team,” says Desjardins.