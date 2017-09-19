Robert Desjardins, left, and Keith Garrioch
Robert Desjardins, left, and Keith Garrioch

Aztec Real Estate of Strathmore, Alta. recently joined the Royal LePage network.

The brokerage was established in 1993 by Keith Garrioch, building on his experience as a developer within the community, which is about 50 km east of Calgary.

Robert Desjardins joined Aztec in 2003 and became a partner two years later. Together, they built a business based on a “clients first” philosophy.

“With a myriad of Royal LePage tools and services at our fingertips, it’s a win-win for our team,” says Desjardins.