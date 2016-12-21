Stephanie Mitchell and Elsbeth Potvin join Re/Max Rouge River Realty in Whitby, Ont.

Stephanie Mitchell and Elsbeth Potvin, The Steph & Elle Team, have joined Re/Max Rouge River Realty at the Whitby/Brooklin branch.

The team is ranked within the top one per cent of salespeople in the Toronto Real Estate Board and placed No. 1 for team units sold at their previous company’s Durham branch in 2015 and 2016 year to date, the company says.

Re/Max Rouge River Realty, established in 1987, is owned and operated by David and Dolores Pearce along with daughters Melody and Jennifer Pearce. It has seven full-service offices across the eastern GTA serving Toronto, Pickering/Ajax, Whitby/Brooklin, Oshawa/Courtice, Bowmanville, Newcastle and Colborne.