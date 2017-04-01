The following is sponsored, promotional content. This content is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of REM.

Many people set goals for their businesses and other areas of their lives in January, only to forget all about them by March. However, it doesn’t have to be that way. After all, you set goals for a reason—to help you live the life you want to live and run the business of your dreams. If you’ve fallen off track, now is the perfect time to recommit to your goals. Here’s how:

Create measurable goals.

If you can measure it, you can track your progress. Part of the reason people fall off course is because they don’t set goals that are measurable. They set vague goals like “I want to lose weight” or “I want to make more sales” without attaching a realistic number to it. As a result, the goal becomes easy to forget. When you set goals that are specific and measurable, you can improve your chances of achieving it.

Set a deadline.

When do you want to achieve your goals by? Give yourself a realistic time limit. If you set too short of a deadline, you may burn yourself out trying to reach the goal. On the other hand, if you give yourself too much time, you may forget about the goal or you may be short-changing yourself. Use your past history and your experience to set a doable deadline for your goal.

Create milestones.

Achieve larger goals by setting smaller goals to reach along the way. Many people set huge goals only to become frustrated when challenges arise. This causes many people to quit. Instead, break up a large goal into smaller, more manageable ones. This will ensure you stay on course to achieve your goals and provide encouragement and motivation along the way.

Note the positives and negatives of reach and not reaching your goal.

Sometimes the best motivation is to think about the benefits of achieving your goal as well as the consequences of failure. What will happen if you reach it? What will happen if you don’t? Not only will this inspire you to take action, it’ll also create an emotional attachment to the goal itself.

See your progress.

Tracking your goals allows you to see how close you are to achieving them. It also keeps you motivated, especially when it feels easier to give up. When you look back at all you’ve accomplished and your results so far, you can get perspective on the journey.

Keep a journal.

Journaling also helps you stay motivated and provides a documented account of your journey. Remember to include your successes, mantras and the challenges you face and how you handled them so you can learn from them later.

Did you know Referral Maker CRM can help you stay on track with your goals, in business and in your personal life? You can document all of the steps above with the click of a mouse. Set your goals, track your progress, see your results and enjoy your success. Visit ReferralMaker.com for more information and to start your free trial.