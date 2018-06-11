The following is sponsored, promotional content. This content is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of REM.

A cluttered home or workspace can be stressful and distracting. Although getting rid of clutter can sometimes seem overwhelming, by taking small and manageable steps you can quickly and easily reclaim your space. See our checklist below, it will help you feel more calm and productive as you begin.

Our junk truck teams have seen lots of clutter in their days. We’ve been able to put together a list to help you prepare for de-cluttering your life during spring cleaning.

1. Be Prepared:

Don’t start your cleanup without the proper supplies. When you are motivated, you need to be fully equipped and ready to win your de-cluttering battle. Cleaning supplies, garbage bags, recycling containers, tote boxes and a label maker are all part of a great de-cluttering toolkit. Try labelling boxes or totes to help with organization: “garbage”, “donate” and “keep” is a great sorting method to stay organized and work efficiently.

2. Set Goals:

Make sure that your goals are small enough so that you can meet them without getting discouraged. Don’t bite off more than you can chew, if you don’t set aside the right amount of time to clean out the closet AND sort the items you remove, you’ll end up with a clean closet, but messy floor. When you’re emptying out closets and drawers, start small and work your way up from there.

3. One Step at a Time:

Just because there may be clutter in every room of your house it doesn’t mean you need to tackle it all at once. Choose to tackle one room, or even one section of a room once a week. To help boost motivation, make a future appointment for a cleaning or junk removal service to come on site, this might help give the desired push required to get working on spaces that need to be cleaned, or items that have to go.

4. Make Quick Decisions:

When you are rummaging through all of your clutter, ask yourself “Have I used this in the last year? Last 2 years?” If you haven’t, you likely won’t use it again. Remember, the goal is to simplify your life. There are plenty of tricks and “hacks” online to help in decision making, for example, start the year with all your clothes hangers in the closet backwards, when you put back the items you’ve worn, they’ll be facing the right way. Any hangers left backwards? Toss or donate!

5. Donate Items:

Not only will you be getting rid of the clutter out of your own home, you’ll also be helping others. Label the items you need to donate and call a local charity or junk removal service. Donating items that are still in good condition will help you remember why de-cluttering is so important, both for yourself and for others.

The last thing you want to do is allow the junk you want to get rid of to become clutter in another location. Organized junk is still junk, just in a different place. Once you’ve decided what items need to go, get them out of your life and take a big, refreshing breath.