The REALTORS® Conference & Expo is taking place just across the border in Chicago, Illinois. Join us November 3-6, where the sky’s the limit to what you’ll accomplish! The conference is the place where real estate professionals come together to discuss industry best practices. Learn valuable information to help address your local business challenges, and build your global market by meeting 20,000 real estate professionals and guests, including over 800 fellow Canadians.

To see the full program of education and networking opportunities, visit Conference.realtor. And, here’s our recommended “Must-Do” list for Canadian real estate professionals to help you start planning:

MUST-HEAR EDUCATION SESSIONS

Working with diverse cultures is a must-have skill in Canadian real estate. Erin Meyer, an expert in cross-cultural management, helps attendees identify cultural gaps in business relationships. Take Meyer’s Culture Map quiz to see how your communication preferences match up with others.

Canadian speaker Jessica Stoner, along with a panel of blockchain experts, explain this newer – and safer option for real estate transaction records. Discover how this technology works and learn why it’s predicted to have a big impact on how future real estate transactions are completed.

In markets with tight inventory, clients on both sides of a transaction can have high expectations. Two veteran real estate instructors , Ed Hatch and Jackie Leavenworth, share the stage and give their tips for delivering, what master negotiators call, a “positive no.”

MUST-ATTEND TECH EVENTS

Meet the hottest new real estate technology companies of 2017 at the REALTORS® Expo. REach® was named as one of the best startup accelerators in the country by Forbes magazine.

A panel of professionals, including luxury home experts and executives from realtor.com®, shares tips for staying ahead of the competition.

Becoming a thought leader in real estate is vital when it comes to big data. Identify your audience and implement a strategy to become a thought leader in your marketplace.

MUST-DO NETWORKING ACTIVITIES

The Global Networking Center at the REALTORS® Expo hosts a speed networking session on Friday afternoon. It’s the best place to meet professionals from all over the world and make new connections.

It’s the hottest ticket in town and your best networking spot for Friday night. Hurry! Tickets always sell out for this event. This year’s reception is at Chicago’s Untitled Supper Club.

This gala event is the international community’s night to shine! The Global Awards Ceremony honors the highest achievements and is followed by dinner and dancing to live music.

MUST-SEE SIGHTS

Toronto has Chicago beat with the 553-meter tall CN Tower, but Chicago’s tallest building, the Willis Tower, provides a view of three U.S. states from 442 meters up on the Skydeck.

Expert guides give an insider’s glimpse into the buildings, architecture and engineering that has made Chicago famous for American architecture.

Leave your pineapple and ham pizza behind, and sample some of Chicago’s world-famous deep-dish pizza on an exclusive tour just for conference attendees.

Visit Conference.realtor for more information and to register.