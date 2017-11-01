The following is sponsored, promotional content. This content is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of REM.

Over the past few years, the real estate industry has gone through a seismic shift. Agents and brokers are facing pressure to reduce their commissions like never before; brokerages are having to think outside the box to stay profitable; and new technologies are streamlining the buying and selling process. As agents and brokers work smarter, and harder, to maintain their incomes, there’s a growing divide between true professionals and those only in it for the commission.

What’s at the heart of these changes in the industry? The answer is simple: consumers today are relying on the web more than ever to help them buy and sell their homes; often, because they lack a real estate professional they trust.

In response, internet companies have popped up to meet this growing demand, which has left many real estate agents unsure of how to capture the attention of prospective clients. While many agents rely on online sources for new leads, the reality is the best leads come from existing relationships; that is, current and past clients and their referrals.

So, what are the trends that will impact the real estate market in 2018 and how can you use them to your advantage?

Each year, real estate industry expert and New York Times bestselling author, Brian Buffini, hosts a broadcast to reveal his predictions for the year ahead. A student of history and the real estate industry, Brian analyzes past and current trends to create a forecast of what to expect in the coming year to help professionals insulate their businesses against industry disruptors. He also outlines the strategies all real estate professionals can use to succeed in their markets.

As Brian has said many times before, “Principles don’t change, tactics do.” Brian’s Bold Predictions broadcast, airing December 5, will give you the knowledge you need to understand the forces that’ll impact your business and the tools to leverage the current trends in the market so you can amplify your business in 2018.

By the end of the broadcast, you’ll be motivated to achieve your goals and succeed in the New Year. Click here to register to watch Brian Buffini’s Bold Predictions broadcast on Tuesday, December, 5.