Any real estate agent will get creative with property descriptions every now and then. While not all homes for sale are in the best shape possible, after working with real estate agents for years, we at Point2 more than agree that any home is perfect for someone, and it’s the listing agent’s job to help home buyers see the hidden potential of a property. Though there’s nothing wrong with skillfully using words to put a property in the best light possible, it’s best to do it in moderation, as the use of buzzwords in real estate has its pros and cons. Here’s what we mean:

Pros:

The right choice of words can highlight the positive characteristics of a home. A listing described as having “great potential” may be in need of some serious renovations. Nonetheless, by using the right words to point out its value, that home can become the perfect home for someone who’s looking to spend less money upfront and plans to invest more later to remodel it to their own taste. A flattering description can help people see beyond unflattering photos. Not everyone has the ability to picture what a home could look like after you add a little TLC and a personal touch. A big empty house may look bare and unappealing in photos, but if it has “good bones”, a “functional” layout “perfect for families” and spacious “sun-drenched” rooms, it instantly helps the buyer see how it could be turned it into an amazing home with minimum effort, a fresh coat of paint, and some comfortable furniture. A well-written introduction to a property listed for sale makes for a good first impression and it invites a potential buyer to take a closer look at the property details. Online real estate portals like Point2 Homes offer home buyers a lot of useful, detailed information about homes listed for sale. From square footage to lot size, from year built, to taxes, and neighbourhood descriptions. If the language used in the listing description doesn’t appeal to them, they may not bother with the details. Hence, a buyer might overlook some “great finds”, like a house on an oversized lot, or in a top-rated school district.

Cons:

The overuse of buzzwords can lead to exaggeration or can eventually reflect badly on an agent’s reputation. In this age of information, with so many online marketing tools available to agents, there’s no need to rely on “creative” words to be successful. Build a great real estate agent website to promote yourself and to maintain a good reputation online, by highlighting your experience and your great knowledge of the local market. Over-the-top listing descriptions can backfire if they don’t deliver on what they promise. Use them in moderation and only to highlight the positives, not to conceal the negatives. By doing so, you increase your chances that a potential buyer will turn into “the” buyer. Once you get them in the door, you will still need to prove that the property’s qualities outweigh its shortcomings, or why a certain house is a good fit for your buyer. At the end of the day, words are just words and they can only do so much. People are so used to seeing buzzwords in real estate listings, they don’t put much value on them anymore. Think outside the box and bring other creative advertising ideas into the mix to differentiate your property and yourself from others.

Resist the temptation to rely on well-crafted wording to persuade prospects to buy a house. There are so many more online real estate marketing ideas out there than overused euphemisms, it’d be a shame not to give them a try.