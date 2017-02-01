The following is sponsored, promotional content. This content is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of REM.

It’s a hard truth to swallow, but many real estate agents feel that the rise of the online phenomenon is more curse than blessing. Why is it that millennials have such an easy time connecting with the virtual world, while older generations struggle to adapt? The difference is how they approach things: most people who grew up before the rise of the Internet see it as a very complicated tool, while millennials see it as an extension of their lives.

Real estate agents often miss out on the great benefits cyberspace can bring to their businesses, simply because they see it as alien and intrusive into their private lives. Gradually changing this frame of mind leads to a world of new opportunities for business.

The possibilities for exposure are unprecedented

Professional agents can reach far more people than they could ten years ago. One of the main reasons for this is online marketplaces. Take for example Point2 Homes, one of the largest real estate portals in Canada. Servicing real estate professionals from Canada, the US and many other countries across the globe, Point2 Homes has had 230 million page views in 2016. These numbers are expected to grow constantly throughout 2017 as well.

Most guides for first time home buyers nowadays advise contacting an agent or a mortgage broker before anything else. However, this approach isn’t at all topical anymore. It is obvious that buyers will start their research online, way before they pick up the phone – agents can and must get their listings in front of home buyers on such marketplaces, to accommodate the way home buyers behave.

The order in which things are done has changed, and there is no going back. Point2 Homes has connected agents to over 900,000 leads in 2016. The number of connections established in this way has been growing constantly for years, with the most recent and spectacular increases in the Canadian cities of Toronto, Hamilton, Vancouver and Montréal. Many of these connections turn into sales, and for an agent posting a listing, such a wide reach was practically impossible to achieve several years ago.

Not to state the obvious, but these developments in the home buying process prove that the Internet and its opportunities are not merely optional tools to be used. It has been proven time and again that they are fundamental game changers, and embracing them is critical to your success as an agent.

Leveraging the power of social media communities

Being an agent starts with knowing real estate, but working with people and marketing your services are just as important to the profession. Often, the reluctance to embrace online opportunities comes from a fear of having to specialize in a multitude of marketing strategies. Basically, agents feel like they want to be agents, not marketers.

However, these aspects of the job already go hand in hand. The difference is that online marketing just has a far wider reach than the traditional methods of “getting the word out” that agents are used to. Taking the step into the online world barely requires any extra knowledge: the same charisma that makes an agent shine in face-to-face interactions can now be directed at thousands of people within minutes.

There are many tutorials on how to harness your people skills in an online environment; all it takes is a bit of reading and adjusting. Blogging is a nice place to get your feet wet, and you can start by reading these 7 Blogging Tips for Real Estate Agents. You can work your way from there and get familiar with marketing on Facebook and other social media platforms so you can hit your full exposure potential.

The Point2 Homes Facebook page, for example, has over 42,000 followers, and this number is constantly increasing. Tapping into such a community means having the benefits of a local word-of-mouth buzz on a huge scale, with the added benefit of knowing that everyone there is already interested in real estate, from advice and know-how to actual listings. Another example of excellent reach is YouTube videos: using them to present listings and sharing them on agent websites and social media is a sure way to stand out.

These are just some of the benefits made available by embracing the online phenomenon. Exposure has been expanded more than anyone would have expected a decade ago. Rising to the challenge isn’t so much a question of learning new skills, but of learning how to think differently. You only have to adjust your thinking once – the rest will flow.