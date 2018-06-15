The following is sponsored, promotional content. This content is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of REM.

The way in which we think about work has been changing. Technology has opened up possibilities we could only have dreamed of 50 years ago. People can now work anytime, from anywhere. As a result, employees are increasingly demanding flexible working, and businesses are waking up to the benefits of such an arrangement.

Flexible workspaces create personal, financial and strategic value for businesses of every size, from some of the most exciting companies and well-known organizations on the planet, to individuals and the next generation of industry leaders. The power of flexible working is now being harnessed by many to increase productivity, efficiency, agility and market proximity.

At Regus, we partner with property owners and brokers, as well as business leaders, to help them tap into the increasing success of the flexible workspace industry. We serve the whole world of work, providing fully-serviced workspaces and transparent contracts, which include essentials such as utility costs and IT support.

We plan and position office infrastructure that is sympathetic to different business types and their needs. We think about the size of the space they might need, the power and data needs they have and how long customers might stay. And then, of course, we ensure that when they leave, the needs of the next occupant can be easily accommodated in the same space.

From early stage tech start-ups and creative industries through to professionals in finance and large multinationals, businesses of all sizes and sectors are taking advantage of our flexible workspace. While motivations vary between organizations, there are common themes. Agility and the ability to scale quickly – both up and down – is particularly important for some. Similarly, the need to keep overheads under control and cut costs is understandably of prime concern for many. By adopting flexible working, organizations are able to grow, unencumbered by the typical associated risks.

For example, most entrepreneurs want to concentrate on growing their businesses rather than spending time and money on real estate leases. But they can’t compromise on those essential elements that are expected of every professional business – best-in-class IT, security and telecommunications capabilities. Even as a fledgling business they want to have a base where they can bring employees, potential customers and partners for meetings without letting down their brand.

The benefits to larger businesses are also now increasingly recognized – and in fact many of the world’s most innovative business success stories have a dedicated flexible workspace strategy. Of course, large corporations have a requirement for a dedicated HQ, but by complementing this with a flexible workspace partner, they can realize numerous benefits. A business can move people into a new market quickly and take them out again when required. They can put their people close to their suppliers. They can do all of this without committing to long leases and expensive relocation costs.

Regus helps professionals to​ work how, where and when they require – empowering them to improve productivity through personal choice.​ Workers also have the option to use services flexibly at their disposal, whether that be a fully-equipped meeting room for one hour or on a recurring basis.

It’s becoming more obvious that workers should be allowed to operate anywhere in the world and benefit from greater market proximity. Having the autonomy to decide where and when they work will almost certainly lead to greater levels of satisfaction.

Happiness is great for business. According to a recent study by economists at the University of Warwick, cheerful employees experience a 12% spike in productivity as well as noticeable improvements in collaboration and leadership.

The ideal workspace responds to when, where and how people work. Workers of all generations – not just millennials – are discovering the benefits of co-working and becoming more mobile. Offices need to be spaces that foster productivity, creativity and collaboration. Regus meets this requirement through the design of its global centers; while they draw from the same guidelines and aim for a consistent quality and standard, they use locally sourced products and are far from uniform.

We also prioritize social interactions, because we know that chance meetings – ‘creative collisions’ – boost productivity. So we place cafes right at the entrance when workers arrive. The entrance links to all the other areas, so that individuals feel more connected.

Regus has so far created a global community of 2.5 million like-minded professionals who are able to join local networks and knowledge-sharing events.​ Workers can find, manage and book workspace instantly, with easy-to-use apps that support all of their business needs.​

We believe we’re at a tipping point, and that flexible workspace will continue to boom over the coming years as increasing numbers of businesses wake up to the benefits. One day soon flexible working will simply be known as working.​ Smart businesses are planning for it now.