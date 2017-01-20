The following is sponsored, promotional content. This content is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of REM.

If you’re like most real estate professionals, one of your goals for 2017 may be to increase your numbers, whether it’s your number of sales, gross commissions or average sales price. To increase your numbers, it’s vital to increase the number of leads you generate.

Real estate—and subsequently lead generation—is cyclical. There’s a time and season for everything. The beginning of the year is the ideal time to generate the greatest share of your leads for the year. Why? Potential buyers and sellers have real estate on their minds. Additionally, your motivation is high and you’re eager to get in touch with your clients.

To leverage this seasonality of the business, and sync it with our natural energy highs and lows, Buffini & Company created an all-new Blitz productivity program. This focused lead-generation program will help real estate professionals boost their production in the first quarter of the year and generate 40 percent of their leads in just 75 days.

During each week of the 10-week program, participants will login to their online resource hub, Blitz Central, to access skills training videos, complete daily action steps and reference exclusive resources. Each week’s activities are designed in tandem with the market’s fluctuations so participants can focus their energy at the most critical times of the year.

Participants are slated to close one extra transaction per month and make $121,776 in extra commissions if they participate in all three Blitz programs in 2017. To sign up, visit Buffini & Company – registration closes on February 28, 2016.