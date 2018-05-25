The Southern Georgian Bay Association of Realtors recently hosted the Realtor Technology & Trades Show, where top real estate performers and industry experts presented their insights and expertise on a variety of technology related topics. The show was sold out with 66 exhibitors showcasing their products and services to an estimated 250 Realtors.

Terry O’Reilly, author and CBC Radio host of Under the Influence, was on hand to share some of his advertising and marketing wisdom and to sign copies of his latest bestseller, This I Know: Marketing Lessons From Under the Influence.

SGBAR president Matthew Lidbetter presented proceeds from the event, more than $10,300, to Home Horizon, Shelter Now, My Friend’s House and La Maison Rosewood Shelter, through the Every Realtor Campaign of the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation.