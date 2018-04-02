Recently the Southern Georgian Bay Association of Realtors (SGBAR), through the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation – Every Realtor Campaign, presented $7,702 to Hospice Georgian Triangle (Campbell House Palliative Care Residence).

“We’re very proud of the great work our foundation does,” says Matthew Lidbetter, president of SGBAR. “The foundation is the legacy of every Realtor in this province. It belongs

to all of us. That’s why our association thinks it’s important to support its great work.”

SGBAR represents more than 550 Realtors in the Towns of Midland and Penetanguishene, the townships of Tay and Tiny and parts of Severn and Georgian Bay Townships, Wasaga Beach, Clearview Township, Collingwood, The Blue Mountains and portions of the Municipality of Meaford and Grey Highlands.