Seven real estate brokerages in the South Surrey/White Rock, B.C. area came together recently to support the Hike for Hospice, raising $7,500 for the Peace Arch Hospice Society. It offers community outreach and counselling for patients and their families. Participants enjoyed a five-km beachfront walk, food, face painting, prizes and gifts from the Realtors.

“We want to raise awareness for this incredible local service,” says Edie Takahashi, who organized her industry’s presence at the fundraiser. “We had Sutton Group – West Coast Realty (White Rock), Sutton – Premier Realty, HomeLife Benchmark Realty, Bay Realty, Re/Max Colonial Realty, Hugh McKinnon Realty and Macdonald Realty representing our local real estate community.”

The sales associates greeted participants and handed out more than 200 Realtors Care goody bags.