Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates has appointed Julie Leonhardt LaTorre as chief operating officer. In this role, LaTorre is responsible for overseeing the global servicing and operations functions for the Sotheby’s International Realty brand.

LaTorre “has an extensive real estate background having worked across various sectors of the industry,” says Philip White, president and CEO of the company. “Her keen understanding of an affiliate-based business model coupled with her global business acumen perfectly positions her to take on this role.”

LaTorre will lead a team of global operations professionals around the world and will oversee ongoing affiliate services to drive strategic growth goals and objectives for the brand, the company says.

LaTorre has nearly 15 years of experience in the real estate industry. Prior to joining Sotheby’s, she served as senior vice president of affiliate services and head of operations, EMERIA region, for Christie’s International Real Estate. LaTorre has also held positions as a commercial real estate finance attorney at two leading Wall Street firms.

The Sotheby’s International Realty network currently has approximately 21,000 affiliated independent sales associates in more than 900 offices in 68 countries and territories.