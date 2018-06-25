Top-producing real estate broker Sophia Tan, a real estate veteran in the eastern Greater Toronto Area, recently joined Re/Max Rouge River.

“We are thrilled that Sophia is adding her great reputation for service and stellar sales achievements to the Re/Max Rouge family,” says Fabian Passmore, broker/manager. “Her reputation for excellence and integrity is well-known in our industry and the Scarborough community.”

Tan’s consistency as a top agent has spanned more than 30 years, from the beginning of her career with Family Trust Corporation. She was honoured as the top Prudential agent in Canada in 1999, 2000 and 2001 and has also received the Chairman’s Circle Diamond Award, the Top of the Rock Award and the Presidential Legend Award. In 2005 Sophia as honoured as a member of the Quarter Century Club by the Toronto Real Estate Board. She consistently ranks in the top one per cent of Realtors on the TREB MLS service for units sold.

Re/Max Rouge was established in 1987 by owners David and Dolores Pearce and remains a family owned and operated real estate company with eight offices servicing the Greater Toronto Area including east Toronto and Durham Region, Northumberland County, Peterborough and Kawartha Lakes.