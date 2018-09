Soldbig Realty in Milton, Ont. recently donated $1,000 to the Milton District Hospital Foundation in memory of Oliver Harvey Pettigrew, a well-known local resident.

Inside Halton reports that Pettigrew was known as Milton’s bicycle man. He fixed and refurbished thousands of bicycles for Milton residents and “is being remembered for his kindness, sense of humour and generosity,” says Inside Halton.

Soldbig sold his home after Pettigrew, 86, died in January.