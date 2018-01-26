Greeting guests at the Bowling for Shelter fundraiser, from left: Mona Noel, Melanie Noel, Linda LaFantaisie Renaud and Josée Parr.
A major snowstorm couldn’t stop more than 100 guests from showing up to the Bowling for Shelter fundraiser in Sturgeon Falls, Ont. hosted by Shari Bratt with Royal LePage North Bay Real Estate Services.

In what is planned to be an annual event, Bowling for Shelter raised more than $4,200 for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation. Funds raised benefit Horizon Women’s Centre, an organization offering services and support to victims of domestic violence.

“We had huge support from the community, with our local radio station getting the word out and businesses generously donating nearly $2,000 in prizes,” says Bratt. “Not only did we have a great night despite the weather, we also made a difference for our local women’s shelter, which is unfortunately full or near capacity all the time.”

