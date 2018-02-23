As a teenager, Shirley Przybyl would show the houses her dad built, so real estate was a natural career path for her. This year, she celebrates 25 years as a real estate professional and she has been named president of the Manitoba Real Estate Association.

Przybyl has been a broker and is currently a manager at Century 21 Bachman & Associates in Winnipeg.

“Early in my career I wanted to make a difference and in 1999, I joined the member services committee at the Winnipeg Real Estate Board and became involved in our industry. I have continued to volunteer over the years and in 2012, I was elected the board president. I enjoyed all of my volunteer roles and learned a lot about how boards and associations work, how rules and policies are formed and the connections I made locally and nationally has been a big highlight of my career,” Przybyl says.

She was elected the MREA education chair in 2015 and continues to be an instructor for the real estate licensing education program. Her long-time commitment to education has enabled her to be a catalyst for change to real estate education in Manitoba, says the association.

With pending revisions to the Real Estate Services Act in the province, Przybyl says she is committed to ensuring MREA plays an integral role in equipping Realtors with the knowledge needed to understand the changes and corresponding regulations.

The other MREA volunteer officers and directors are: David Powell, Powell Property Group, president elect; Glen Tosh, Royal LePage Martin-Liberty Realty, treasurer; Chris Pennycook, Royal LePage Dynamic Real Estate, immediate past president; Stewart Elston, ACT Realty, director at large; Brad Walker, Gill & Schmall Agencies, director at large (individual member); Michael Barrett, Century 21 Westman.com, CREA regional director; Lorne Weiss, Century 21 Bachman & Associates, Manitoba PAC chair; Chris Dudeck, Coldwell Banker Preferred Real Estate, WinnipegRealtors president; Ken Clark, ACT Realty, WinnipegRealtors president elect; Don Mitchell, Century 21 Westman.com, Brandon Area Realtors president; and Warren Neufeld, Royal LePage Portage Realty, Portage la Prairie Real Estate Board president.