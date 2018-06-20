Sheila Henry was recently installed as New Brunswick Real Estate Association (NBREA) president for the 2018-2020 term.

Henry has served on the Board of Directors of NBREA as the 1st vice president for two years. She has also chaired and has served on NBREA committees for nine years, including four years as a director for Real Estate Insurance Alliance on behalf of New Brunswick members. She has also served as a director for the Saint John Real Estate Board, including four years as the president.

Henry has been a Realtor since 1990. Starting as a sales associate, she earned her accreditation as a manager and began instructing the education courses for newcomers to the industry. She is manager of Exit Realty Specialists in Saint John.

Joining Henry on the NBREA Board of Directors are: 1st vice-president André Malenfant, Moncton; 2nd vice president Brad Thomas, Fredericton; Secretary-treasurer Vicki Carr, Moncton; past president Robert Stewart, Dalhousie; directors Parise Cormier, Moncton, Sean Daly, Fredericton, France Pelletier, Valley and Melanie Daley, Northern; and government appointee Erin Hardy, Fredericton.