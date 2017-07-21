Shaun Kimmins and Mike Cook rejoin Century 21 in Vancouver

Century 21 In Town Realty recently welcomed back Shaun Kimmins and Mike Cook as their Coal Harbour office in Vancouver returns to the Century 21 brand. For the past four years, the office has operated under the Sotheby’s banner.

Century 21 In Town Realty president Michael LaPrairie “has a great entrepreneurial spirit and is keen to let his agents be flexible and creative with the way offices are managed,” says Shaun Kimmins, team lead at the Coal Harbour office. “He’s an optimistic, positive, energetic guy. We really missed him and we look forward to working with him again.”

This location marks the fourth for Century 21 In Town Realty in downtown Vancouver. It has a Yaletown office, which will continue to serve the downtown community.

Kimmins and Cook say they plan to attract more agents to their office and leverage their spectacular location along the Vancouver seawall.

“When Shaun and Mike left Century 21 In Town years ago, we always kept in touch,” says LaPrairie. “I’ve always respected them as agents and as a team. I look forward to helping them develop their client base and grow the Coal Harbour location.”