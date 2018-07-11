Engel & Völkers recently opened its first real estate shop in Halifax, led by license partners Sebastien Latulippe and Donna Harding. They have operated their own independent brokerage, Harding Real Estate, for eight years.

“Halifax is coming out of a market correction with significant development happening in the city core and all over the greater Halifax area,” says Latulippe. “We found our boutique approach at Harding Real Estate perfectly aligned with Engel & Völkers’ because of its strong company culture, core values, commitment to delivering the best client experiences and forward-thinking approach to real estate – all values that we look forward to strengthening in Halifax’s current market.”

Harding holds an FRI designation and is a member of the REIC faculty.

The new shop will serve the Halifax Regional Municipality, targeting the expansive area from Halifax out to Sheet Harbour, the Annapolis Valley, Lunenburg and St. Margaret’s Bay.